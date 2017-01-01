 
 

Opposition News - HEADLINES

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
Libertarian Party

Green Party

Cheri Honkala announces candidacy, 1/28, 10:00 am
January 27th
Cheri Honkala Announces Candidacy Before Mural of Former Senator Roxanne JonesPhoto/video with natural sound will include Cheri Honkala’s announcement, comments of endorsement, gathering of community members and supporters with signs, backdrop of R…
Green Party condemns the "Trump Wall of Shame" and other racist executive orders targeting immigrants
January 26th
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Green Party of the United States strongly condemned President Trump's executive orders, announced on Wednesday, imposing severe immigration restrictions, expanding the criminalization and deportation of undocumented immigrants, an…

Constitution Party

Peace & Freedom Party

Black History, Past, Present and Future, February 4 in Berkeley
January 25th
Posted on January 26, 2017 by the Alameda County Central Committee On Saturday, February 4, the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party and Movement presents "Black History, Past Present and Future". Invited speakers include Devonte Jackson, Black Lives Ma…
Pre-Inaugural Madness and the Impending Trump Presidency
January 22nd
By Roger D. Harris Posted on January 22, 2017 by the Communications Committee January 5, 2017 - The pre-inaugural madness before Donald Trump occupies the oval office makes one nostalgic for the craziness of the campaign season, despite the latter being…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Mass action, not Dem Party leaders, puts up real resistance to Trump’s Muslim ban
January 29th
In the face of these bigoted attacks, the people must become ungovernable.
Drop all charges against anti-fascist protesters! Prosecute the racist police!
January 28th
On January 27, hundreds of antifascist students and workers gathered at the University of New Mexico to protest alt-right Breitbart editor, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Reform Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Socialist Workers Party

Veterans Party

American Solidarity Party

Prohibition Party

America's Party

Workers World Party

American Party

Socialist Party

 