Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …