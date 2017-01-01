 
 

Opposition News - HEADLINES

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
Libertarian Party

Green Party

Green Party Calls Cuomo's Tuition Plan Wholly Inadequate
January 3rd
Albany, NY – The Green Party of New York called the Cuomo tuition-plan unveiled today wholly inadequate and said the reports of it making college free or affordable-for-all were false. The Greens pointed out that Cuomo's plan does not cover the $14…
The Green Party of Atlantic County Supports EHTSD Transgender Student Policy
December 28th
  The Green Party of Atlantic County (GPAC) supports the Egg Harbor Township School District’s (EHTSD) proposed policy regarding Transgender Students. This policy would put the rights of personal identity where they belong, with the student in …

Constitution Party

YEAR END MESSAGE FROM CONSTITUTION PARTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
December 30th
Dear Fellow Patriots: The 2016 tumultuous and historic General Election is behind us and it has opened numerous doors of opportunity for the Constitution Party. Prior to election night, numerous critics of our party predicted that our presidential candida…
ENCOURAGING NEWS FROM CONSTITUTION PARTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
November 29th
Greeting Fellow Patriots. I wanted to update you as best I can on the latest election returns.  The vote totals are still not all in, especially from states with write-in votes but nonetheless, it is very clear by now that more »

Peace & Freedom Party

Trump? WTF?, January 7 in Berkeley
January 4th
Posted on January 4, 2017 by the Alameda County Central Committee On Saturday, January 7, the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party and Movement presents "Trump? WTF? Building the Resistance". When: Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 2:00pm to 4:30pmWhere: S…
PFP Candidates La Riva/Banks Conclude Historic Campaign
December 30th
Posted on December 30, 2016 by the Communications Committee An earlier version of this article appeared at glorialariva4president.com on December 8. Thank you to everyone who supported the Gloria La Riva for President 2016 Campaign! The 2016 President…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Newton Knight – abolitionist guerilla leader in Mississippi
January 8th
"Free State of Jones," a movie about Knight showed last summer, but got negative reviews and lost money. This is no accident.
‘My heart is whole here:’ Interviews with Standing Rock water protectors
January 3rd
Going to Standing Rock for the brief time we did, it is impossible not to feel inspired for the Movement, and for all of us.

Reform Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Socialist Workers Party

Veterans Party

American Solidarity Party

Prohibition Party

America's Party

Workers World Party

American Party

Socialist Party

 