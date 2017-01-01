 
 

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
Libertarian Party

Green Party

Green Party urges mass public pressure to reverse Trump's order approving the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines
January 25th
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Green Party is calling for mass public resistance in reaction to President Trump's announcement that he is permitting the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines to move forward. "The public protests, on-site camps, direct action,…
Green Party Condemns Schumer's Vote for Torture-Supporter Pompeo
January 24th
Albany – The Green Party of New York denounced Senator Schumer's Monday evening vote in favor of Mike Pompeo as CIA Director. Citing Pompeo's own statements that CIA officials who engaged in torture were "patriots" and that he would be open to alte…

Constitution Party

2017 Spring National Executive Committee Meeting Coming Soon!
January 13th
Gear up! In a few short months the next semi-annual National Executive Committee Meeting will arrive in St. Louis, Missouri. Although a date has not been set, it is expected to take place between April 22nd and mid-May. Our previous more »
YEAR END MESSAGE FROM CONSTITUTION PARTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
December 30th
Dear Fellow Patriots: The 2016 tumultuous and historic General Election is behind us and it has opened numerous doors of opportunity for the Constitution Party. Prior to election night, numerous critics of our party predicted that our presidential candida…

Peace & Freedom Party

Pre-Inaugural Madness and the Impending Trump Presidency
January 22nd
By Roger D. Harris Posted on January 22, 2017 by the Communications Committee January 5, 2017 - The pre-inaugural madness before Donald Trump occupies the oval office makes one nostalgic for the craziness of the campaign season, despite the latter being…
Single Payer/Medicare for All, January 29 in San Jose
January 22nd
Posted on January 21, 2017 by the Santa Clara County Central Committee When: Sunday, January 29 from 6:00pm to 8:00pmWhere: San Jose Peace and Justice Center, 48 S 7th St, San Jose ( MAP )What: forum on single payer health careSponsor: Santa Clara Coun…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Trump and the Mexico City Policy against reproductive rights
January 25th
Trump's attacks on women's rights and their bodies did not start, and will not end here.
State misogyny in New Mexico
January 25th
Carlsbad city councilor J.R. Doporto received nationwide attention after a recent public post on Facebook mocking the National Women’s March.

Reform Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Socialist Workers Party

Veterans Party

American Solidarity Party

Prohibition Party

America's Party

Workers World Party

American Party

Socialist Party

 