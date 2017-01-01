 
 

Opposition News - HEADLINES

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
Libertarian Party

Green Party

Green Party thanks President Obama for pardons for Oscar Lopez Rivera and Chelsea Manning, urges pardons for all other political prisoners and whistle-blowers
January 18th
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Green Party leaders and activists expressed appreciation for President Obama's pardons for Oscar Lopez Rivera and Chelsea Manning and urged him to use his final days in office to pardon other political prisoners and whistle-blowers. Gr…
Green Party prepares for protests, other events on and around Inauguration Day
January 17th
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Green Party members from across the U.S. are preparing to join the D.C. Statehood Green Party at various events in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 20, and 21 in response to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Green Party leaders,…

Constitution Party

2017 Spring National Executive Committee Meeting Coming Soon!
January 13th
Gear up! In a few short months the next semi-annual National Executive Committee Meeting will arrive in St. Louis, Missouri. Although a date has not been set, it is expected to take place between April 22nd and mid-May. Our previous more »
YEAR END MESSAGE FROM CONSTITUTION PARTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
December 30th
Dear Fellow Patriots: The 2016 tumultuous and historic General Election is behind us and it has opened numerous doors of opportunity for the Constitution Party. Prior to election night, numerous critics of our party predicted that our presidential candida…

Peace & Freedom Party

CANCELLED - Alameda County Holiday Party, January 21 in Oakland
January 18th
Posted on January 18, 2017 by the Alameda County Central Committee, updated January 21, 2017 UPDATE: this event has been cancelled. When: Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 5:00pm to 9:00pmWhere: Niebyl-Proctor Library, 6501 Telegraph Ave., Oakland (MAP)Wh…
PFP Candidates La Riva/Banks Conclude Historic Campaign
December 30th
Posted on December 30, 2016 by the Communications Committee An earlier version of this article appeared at glorialariva4president.com on December 8. Thank you to everyone who supported the Gloria La Riva for President 2016 Campaign! The 2016 President…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Trump victory emboldens racist store owner in New Mexico
January 18th
Open bigotry and hate speech are a growing trend unleashed by the Trump campaign and victory.
People of Merced stop county funding of Sheriff’s Posse trip to Inauguration
January 18th
Merced community prevents public funds from sending Sheriff and his Posse to Inaugural parade.

Reform Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Socialist Workers Party

Veterans Party

American Solidarity Party

Prohibition Party

America's Party

Workers World Party

American Party

Socialist Party

 