 
 

Opposition News - HEADLINES

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
RSS Icon

Libertarian Party

No feed available

Green Party

2017 Occupy Inauguration and Women's March activities
January 13th
The DC Statehood Green Party in conjunction with the National Green Party of the United States invite fellow Statehood Greens, Greens, and our political and community allies to join us as we demonstrate our solidarity and our resolve to resist hatred, co…
Green Party: Republican plan to repeal Obamacare should spark a new public demand for Single-Payer health care
January 11th
Greens will participate in Health Care Justice demo at Trump Tower in NYC on Jan. 13 and Occupy Inauguration events in DC on Jan. 20 and 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Green Party leaders said that the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare, Medicare, and Medicaid …

Constitution Party

2017 Spring National Executive Committee Meeting Coming Soon!
January 13th
Gear up! In a few short months the next semi-annual National Executive Committee Meeting will arrive in St. Louis, Missouri. Although a date has not been set, it is expected to take place between April 22nd and mid-May. Our previous more »
YEAR END MESSAGE FROM CONSTITUTION PARTY NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
December 30th
Dear Fellow Patriots: The 2016 tumultuous and historic General Election is behind us and it has opened numerous doors of opportunity for the Constitution Party. Prior to election night, numerous critics of our party predicted that our presidential candida…

Peace & Freedom Party

Trump? WTF?, January 7 in Berkeley
January 4th
Posted on January 4, 2017 by the Alameda County Central Committee On Saturday, January 7, the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party and Movement presents "Trump? WTF? Building the Resistance". When: Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 2:00pm to 4:30pmWhere: S…
PFP Candidates La Riva/Banks Conclude Historic Campaign
December 30th
Posted on December 30, 2016 by the Communications Committee An earlier version of this article appeared at glorialariva4president.com on December 8. Thank you to everyone who supported the Gloria La Riva for President 2016 Campaign! The 2016 President…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Big Pharma’s lies on full display
January 15th
The spotlight is again on Big Pharma’s massive lying machine designed to hide their utterly anti-human profiteering and price gouging.
It’s official: US boots on ground in Iraq, Syria
January 15th
The strategy of deepening the conflicts in Iraq and Syria is forcing millions out of their homes into refugee camps and graves.

Reform Party

No feed available

Legal Marijuana Now Party

No feed available

Socialist Workers Party

No feed available

Veterans Party

No feed available

American Solidarity Party

No feed available

Prohibition Party

No feed available

America's Party

No feed available

Workers World Party

No feed available

American Party

No feed available

Socialist Party

 