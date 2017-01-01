 
 

Opposition News - HEADLINES

Constitution Party State Chair to run for IL Governor

December 30, 2016. Springfield, IL (ONN) Randy Stufflebeam is one of the more proven and influential leaders of the Constitution Party. He is the Midwest Regional Chair as well as the State Chairman of the Constitution Party …

Third Parties reshuffle Rankings after 2016 Election

(ONN) Now that all of the 2016 Presidential election ballots have been counted and certified, including write-ins, we can see which opposition third parties grew, shrunk or stayed the same. With two unpopular candidates nomin…

Third Parties join Jan 20 anti-Trump Inauguration Protest

December 18, 2016. Washington, DC (ONN) America’s opposition right is warning that their counterparts on the left are planning a Tet Offensive style uprising on January 20, the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US Presi…

Free and Equal’s Tobin calls Jill Stein Unethical

Milwaukee, WI (ONN). Christina Tobin, founder of the Free and Equal Elections Foundation, had some unusually harsh words for Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein. In an interview released yesterday with Luke Rudkowski …

2016 Presidential Vote Totals for all 31 Candidates

Washington, DC (ONN) 31 people ran for US President in 2016 and had their names appear on at least one state ballot. Donald Trump was declared the winner, but Hillary Clinton received the most votes. Here are the vote totals …
RSS Icon

Libertarian Party

Green Party

Green Party: Democrats abdicating their role as the "resistance" to Trump
February 3rd
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Green Party leaders said today that Democrats in Congress are retreating from their claim to be an opposition party during Donald Trump's presidency. "We're seeing this over and over. Just enough Democrats are voting for Trump's appoi…
Greens endorse Cheri Honkala in PA District 197
February 2nd
Green Party endorses Cheri Honkala for PA State Representative in District 197Cheri Honkala, candidate for Pennsylvania State Representative in District 197, has been endorsed by the members of the Green Party of Philadelphia (GPOP) at their January 25 G…

Constitution Party

Wild Bill For America Discusses Joining the Constitution Party
February 1st
Watch as Wild Bill for America discusses why Amercians should join the Constitution Party
Krisanne Hall Speaks On The Supposed “Muslim Ban” Executive Order
January 31st
"Liberty's Lobbyist", Krisanne Hall, weighs in on President Trump's latest and most contraversial Executive Order - the so-called "Muslim ban". Constitutionally sound or an overreach with an unconstitutional religious test?

Peace & Freedom Party

Black History, Past, Present and Future, February 4 in Berkeley
January 25th
Posted on January 26, 2017 by the Alameda County Central Committee On Saturday, February 4, the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party and Movement presents "Black History, Past Present and Future". Invited speakers include Devonte Jackson, Black Lives Ma…
Pre-Inaugural Madness and the Impending Trump Presidency
January 22nd
By Roger D. Harris Posted on January 22, 2017 by the Communications Committee January 5, 2017 - The pre-inaugural madness before Donald Trump occupies the oval office makes one nostalgic for the craziness of the campaign season, despite the latter being…

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Berkeley joins the fight against white supremacy and Trump
February 2nd
Last night, a talk being delivered by white supremacist Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the UC Berkeley campus drew thousands of protesters intent on shutting down his racist hate speech advocating for the removal of sanctuary cities that offer some…
New York construction workers press rights for non-union workers
February 1st
“We can no longer tolerate irresponsible developers and contractors who are putting profits over the safety of workers.”

Reform Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Socialist Workers Party

Veterans Party

American Solidarity Party

Prohibition Party

America's Party

Workers World Party

American Party

Socialist Party

